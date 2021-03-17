Harrison County Sheriff’s Office outlines rules for inmate visits, which will resume April 1

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — People will be able to visit Harrison County Jail inmates in person starting April 1.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott cleared the way for in-person visits to resume when he rescinded his state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Even so, “local health authorities and Harrison County Jail still strongly recommend video visitation as a safer, viable alternative to in-person visits until such time that DSHS deems COVID-19 no longer a public health concern,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
To allow for the resumption of in-person visits, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards requires each correctional facility to develop a plan to ensure the safety of members of the public, staffers and inmates.
Such plans govern whether visits must be scheduled and the frequency and duration of the visits. The plans also outline what steps will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the jails.
Harrison County Jail says it will follow its regular visitation plan previously approved by the commission. Additional restrictions are being imposed as well.
Following are those rules for:
Visitors
- No more than 10 visitors at a time will be allowed inside the jail.
- Only one adult visitor will be allowed per inmate.
- To allow for social distancing, only every other station in the visitation area will be used.
- Visitors will have their temperature taken and complete a COVID-19 screening form upon entering the jail lobby.
- Visitors must wear a mask at all times. A mask will be provided to those who do not have one.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be set up in the lobby.
- Any visitor who refuses to comply with these rules will be denied access to the visitation area.
Inmates
- In-person visits are prohibited for inmates who are in medical isolation or restriction.
- All inmates must wear a mask when they are outside their assigned housing area.
- A mask will be provided to those inmates who have lost a mask or need one replaced.
- Hand-sanitizing stations will be available to inmates before they enter the visitation area.
- Visits will be denied to any inmate who refuse to abide by these conditions.-
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.