Former LSU RB staying with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced that former LSU running back Darrel Williams will be staying with the team on a one-year deal, keeping the 1-2 punch of former Tiger running backs. Williams deal is worth up to $2.13 million with $930,000 in guarantees.
Williams is entering his fourth year in the league after being undrafted in the 2018 draft. He missed the end of the 2019 season due to a hamstring injury, but provided to be a key piece on third downs for the Chiefs and had strong performances in the the playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl.
During the Chiefs run to Super Bowl LV, Williams had a total of 94 yards on 19 touches in the Divisional Round against the Cleveland Browns. In the AFC Championship Game Williams rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.
In his first three seasons with the Chiefs Williams rushed for 354 yards on 93 carries while catching 36 passes for 310 yards to go along with six total touchdowns.
Williams was the back up running back to Chiefs 2020 first round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire who was named the entering Week One. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 803 yards on 181 carries and caught 36 passes for for 297 yards and had five total touchdowns in his rookie campaign.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.