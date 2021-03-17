First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk this morning and afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we are tracking severe weather that will be developing during the morning hours and continuing through the afternoon hours across the ArkLaTex. The potential for severe weather remains the highest across eastern portions of the viewing area as storms will be flaring up. The potential severe weather should wrap up by the middle of the afternoon and by the evening hours we should be in the clear. Behind these storms we are tracking cooler and tranquil weather as we finish out the week. Our next chance for rain will not come until Tuesday of next week when we are tracking another cold front on the way.