First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk this morning and afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we are tracking severe weather that will be developing during the morning hours and continuing through the afternoon hours across the ArkLaTex. The potential for severe weather remains the highest across eastern portions of the viewing area as storms will be flaring up. The potential severe weather should wrap up by the middle of the afternoon and by the evening hours we should be in the clear. Behind these storms we are tracking cooler and tranquil weather as we finish out the week. Our next chance for rain will not come until Tuesday of next week when we are tracking another cold front on the way.
The big story today though is the severe weather we are tracking for the region. Strong storms will begin to move into the region during the early to mid-morning hours and will likely form into a squall line at some point before the noon hour. This line of strong and severe thunderstorms will then move through NW Louisiana and SW Arkansas before exiting the region during the middle of the afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, as well as tornadoes. Please make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts! High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 70s with humid air ahead of the storms.
Behind the severe weather today we are tracking cooler and nicer weather as we finish out the work week. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will more than likely be in the low to mid 60s across the ArkLaTex. The good news is that we should see partly to mostly sunny skies. As we move into the weekend and the official start of spring we are expecting great with ample sunshine and high temperatures that will be closing back in on the 70 degree mark.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking our next chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. This is going to be due to another cold front that will be approaching the region. While it is too early get into specifics given the time of year there will be some potential for some strong storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday of next week. At a bare minimum you should anticipate some heavy rain on the way for the region.
In the meantime though, please prepare for severe weather today and make sure you have a awareness plan in place for when it does strike! Have a safe Wednesday!
