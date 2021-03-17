Damage to homes reported following Wayne Co. tornado

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Damage is being reported in Wayne County after a tornado struck there around lunch on Wednesday.
Hattiesburg resident Tyrone Thomas Jr., shot a video of the storm.
Wayne County Emergency Management is confirming damage to homes, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.
The extent of the damage was unknown.
WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis said satellites were showing a “debris ball in western Wayne County.”
Meanwhile, weak rotation was being reported in the Soso area near Laurel. Additional rotation was reported near Quitman in Clarke County. It was not confirmed if those storms were tornados.
Wednesday is an Alert Day, with severe weather expected to make it into the metro. The metro is currently under a Tornado Watch.
