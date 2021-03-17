COVID-19 vaccine side effects: what’s normal and what isn’t

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When you get your COVID-19 vaccine you may develop some side effects, which are normal signs your body is building protection.
“The most common side effects are going to be local,” Dr. Joseph Bocchini Jr., a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Willis-Knighton, said. “They will be in the arm where the vaccine was given. Some pain, discomfort, some swelling and some redness. That usually lasts 3-5 days and generally is fairly mild and won’t interfere with your normal activities.”
Other symptoms you may experience after getting your shot are what he calls systemic reactions.
“So within the first few days after you get the vaccine you may experience fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue,” Dr. Bocchini said. “What we call flu-like symptoms.”
With these common symptoms, there’s no need to worry. It’s just a sign your body is recognizing the vaccine and is developing an immune response to the components of the vaccine.
Dr. Bocchini says the symptoms after your second dose could be more intense.
“I think it’s because with the first dose a very significant portion of people have a very strong immune response,” Dr. Bocchini said. “Because of that you already have some antibodies, you already have some cells in your body recognize the proteins. So they are already geared up to respond. So it’s very likely that preparedness from the first dose gets you a better response from the second dose. Now if you are a patient who gets the vaccine and gets no symptoms that doesn’t mean your immune system is not responding. It means your immune system is responding, but without causing all these minor symptoms.”
Some who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered have reported more intense side effects from the vaccines as well.
“It has been described, but I don’t think we know enough to know how often that happens or how frequent it is,” Dr. Bocchini said. “There are also some people who have said because of that kind of response that since you already have antibodies and protection from the infection, and again we don’t know how long that lasts, that you boost it with the vaccine and that may be why you see more of an effect after the first dose than we see with people who have never experienced the virus. It’s not a reason to not get the vaccine. The vaccine is much better at producing a response and it’s expected the vaccine will produce even longer protection than the natural infection. So even if you get that response after the first dose, and have had COVID in the past, you still need your second dose. There is a chance the second dose won’t produce as intense a response as the first dose.”
Dr. Bocchini says the one side effect considered not normal is a severe allergic reaction to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s very rare, but obviously very important,” Dr. Bocchini said. “If you get hives, swelling of the face, especially the lips or the tongue, that is an emergency and that needs to be taken care of by going directly to the emergency room or contacting EMS. That’s very rare and very likely to occur within the first few hours after you receive the vaccine. That would be one of the only things that generally is going to happen that you will need to do something about urgently. If the patient has gotten the vaccine and they start to have symptoms that they are uncomfortable with, or that they are worried about, they should call their doctor and have the doctor evaluate their symptoms then make a decision. There are some patients that we had when COVID was spreading really rapidly where they got their first dose of the vaccine, but they got COVID or some other problem within days of getting the vaccine. So it wasn’t the vaccine, it was COVID or some other agent or process. I think people need to think if their symptoms are not one of the ones who have talked about or their symptoms are more severe, then they should contact their physician or if it’s more urgent, go to an urgent care center or emergency room. Use your judgement.”
When you receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you are monitored for at least 15 minutes; 30 minutes if you have a history of allergic reactions to be safe.
“It is very safe to take this vaccine,” Dr. Bocchini said. “Around 10% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated. The only issue we have really identified that is different from the clinical trials is the rare risk of a severe allergic reaction and it generally occurs in the people who have had severe allergic reactions in the past. That’s why we monitor those individuals a little more carefully. When you look at all those people and look at the safety systems in the United States, there is a vaccine adverse event reporting system that has existed in this country for many years that is being utilized. The CDC has a new program called V-safe which when you get your vaccine you can link your smartphone to the CDC and they will, on a regular basis, contact you about side effects. Based on those two reporting systems, the CDC has not really identified any significant safety issues with the vaccine and we are up to over 40 million doses already given. I think we have strong evidence that all three vaccines being used are proven to be safe.”
