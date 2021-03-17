COVID-19 vaccine side effects: what’s normal and what isn’t

“It’s very rare, but obviously very important,” Dr. Bocchini said. “If you get hives, swelling of the face, especially the lips or the tongue, that is an emergency and that needs to be taken care of by going directly to the emergency room or contacting EMS. That’s very rare and very likely to occur within the first few hours after you receive the vaccine. That would be one of the only things that generally is going to happen that you will need to do something about urgently. If the patient has gotten the vaccine and they start to have symptoms that they are uncomfortable with, or that they are worried about, they should call their doctor and have the doctor evaluate their symptoms then make a decision. There are some patients that we had when COVID was spreading really rapidly where they got their first dose of the vaccine, but they got COVID or some other problem within days of getting the vaccine. So it wasn’t the vaccine, it was COVID or some other agent or process. I think people need to think if their symptoms are not one of the ones who have talked about or their symptoms are more severe, then they should contact their physician or if it’s more urgent, go to an urgent care center or emergency room. Use your judgement.”