Bossier City water tower getting repainted to honor military, first responders

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier City Police Department, the water tower located on Airline Drive at Barksdale Boulevard is preparing for a makeover.
Mayor Lo Walker, Bossier City Council President David Montgomery and the Bossier City Council have released an artist rendering of the water tower.
This tower will be rehabilitated and the painted to honor military and first responders.
In October of 2020, Bossier City won TNEMEC’s People’s Choice Award for Tank of the Year, beating out 300 other water tank nominations.
