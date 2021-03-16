Wednesday is First Alert Weather Day. Severe storms expected.

Expected timing of severe storms on Wednesday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | March 15, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 8:50 PM

A round of severe weather is expected on Wednesday as a strong storm system and cold front pass through the ArkLaTex. The beginning of what may be a significant severe weather and tornado outbreak across the Deep South is expected to start in the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. Much of the area is under a ‘Slight’ risk or 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. A higher severe weather risk lies just east of the area.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday
Thunderstorms are expected to start early, with severe weather possible as soon as sunrise Wednesday. Here’s Futuretrack at 7am:

Futuretrack at 7am Wednesday
By midday strong to severe storms have developed into NW Louisiana.

Futuretrack at midday Wednesday
We’ll still be tracking the threat of severe weather during the early to mid afternoon hours.

Futuretrack at 3pm Wednesday
By 5pm the threat for strong to severe storms is expected to lie to our east.

Futuretrack at 5pm Wednesday
All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging wind and large hail posing the greatest threats. A few tornadoes are also possible.

All modes of severe weather are possible Wednesday
