Storms begin tonight and last through Wednesday

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be moving through the ArkLaTex tonight and Wednesday morning. There is a decent chance for severe weather. Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
This evening should not be too bad. There will be a lot of clouds around, but nit much rain. Temperatures will also be quite warm, as it will struggle to cool down. If you are going to stay out late this evening, you’ll want to be aware of incoming storms and have your umbrella with you.
Things will be getting worse by tonight. Storms will begin to develop and will pack a punch. There is a Slight risk most of the ArkLaTex. This goes up to a level 2 on a scale of 1-5. Mostly all we can expect is strong to damaging winds and maybe large hail. These storms will move out overnight before a second wave moves in.
Wednesday will have the worst of the weather in the morning. About half of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight risk for severe weather, which is level 2. Now, east of I-49 is under an Enhanced risk which goes to a level 3. A moderate risk, level 4, is just to our east. All forms of severe weather will be possible this go around. Damaging winds are most likely, but also some tornadoes are possible along with large hail.
Make sure you are following the KSLA First Alert Weather Team for updates as we get closer. Follow on social media as well as online and on air for the latest updates. The KSLA Weather App is a great tool to have that can give you alerts and will get detailed information about upcoming weather events.
Storms should be exiting the ArkLaTex by the late afternoon Wednesday. It will be a little earlier that East Texas clears up and the sunshine should return. Once you see the sunshine, we will be done with any storms. I have an 80% chance of rain for Wednesday, but again, most of the rain will be in the morning. Temperatures will still warm up to the 70s.
By Thursday, I believe the rain will be gone with a few wrap-around clouds. So, by the afternoon, the clouds may start to move away, and we’ll get some sunshine! Temperatures will only heat up to the mid 60s, so it will be cooler.
Friday and on through the weekend should have some great weather! We will be dry for one reason, but also the sunshine will be out shining some more and temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s. Some of you might get up to the 70s. It will be a very nice weekend, and a great official start to Spring!
Have a great rest of the week, and stay aware of the incoming storms!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.