Storms begin tonight and last through Wednesday

Wednesday will have the worst of the weather in the morning. About half of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight risk for severe weather, which is level 2. Now, east of I-49 is under an Enhanced risk which goes to a level 3. A moderate risk, level 4, is just to our east. All forms of severe weather will be possible this go around. Damaging winds are most likely, but also some tornadoes are possible along with large hail.