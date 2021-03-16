State Sen. Hughes bill on ERCOT pricing flies through senate approval

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Senate has passed a bill to force ERCOT to reprice billions of dollars it charged power companies.
The bill, which was not even filed until after Friday’s deadline, is authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).
Senate Bill 2142 was approved in committee and approved by the Senate in a 27-3 vote.
The bill is the first piece of legislation to pass either Texas chamber in 2021.
If it becomes law, the Public Utility Commission would have to force ERCOT to correct the prices of wholesale power sold between the dates of Feb. 17 and Feb. 19.
“I’m so proud of the Senate, every member who stepped up in a bipartisan effort to have their voice heard on behalf of the people of Texas,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a press conference Monday afternoon.
Hughes joined Patrick at the podium.
“What happened that week, which we will never forget, was wrong” Hughes said. “Folks, shivering in their homes, the unspeakable stories we continue to hear and most people in this room experienced at some level. What will be even worse would be for us to allow to allow a mistake to compound that by costing billions of dollars to ratepayers. That week was bad enough. We cannot allow this to happen, and allow the cascading bankruptcies in the billions of dollars to be passed on to ratepayers and added to their bills for years for years to come.
