State Sen. Hughes bill on ERCOT pricing flies through senate approval

“What happened that week, which we will never forget, was wrong” Hughes said. “Folks, shivering in their homes, the unspeakable stories we continue to hear and most people in this room experienced at some level. What will be even worse would be for us to allow to allow a mistake to compound that by costing billions of dollars to ratepayers. That week was bad enough. We cannot allow this to happen, and allow the cascading bankruptcies in the billions of dollars to be passed on to ratepayers and added to their bills for years for years to come.