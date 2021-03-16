Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor discusses recent gun violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The recent uptick in crime, particularly gun violence, has caused many Shreveport residents to wonder what is being done and what more can be done.
Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said it takes a multilayered approach. “It takes relationship. It takes community. It takes working with our community partners in law enforcement, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police.”
As for the guns being used on the streets, the District A representative said: “We know these individuals are getting these guns somewhere. How they are coming up with all this weaponry is beyond me. But we are going to have to try and find that particular source.”
The fight against such crime takes community involvement but much more, Taylor said.
“We can’t just say the community isn’t providing information for us. They are providing as much as they can provide. You have to understand how the community feels like to live in a community where they know individuals can retaliate.
“We want to and need to build a safe community. And we also need to make sure we send a resounding message that we are not going to let anyone come in and take over our community.”
Cameras are one avenue being explored as a means of bolstering the city’s crimefighting efforts, the councilwoman said.
“At this particular point, as a councilperson, I know we are looking at cameras and where we want to place those particular cameras, as Councilman (Jerry) BowmanBowmen and I have talked about in certain areas in the city because we are trying to provide whatever additional arsenal that is needed within the Shreveport Police Department.”
In January, District G’s Bowman spoke about getting surveillance cameras and better lighting in some Shreveport neighborhoods. There is an ongoing analysis to determine how much that initiative would cost.
Taylor said residents are not alone in their frustration over crime in the city.
“It’s frustrating to me on a daily basis. I drive these streets just like everybody else. I live here just like everybody else. And I sometimes literally just want to scream at the top of my lungs words that cannot be echoed on TV.”
Shreveport has had 20 homicides this year. At the end of March 2020, the city had recorded 11; and at the end of March 2019, SPD had logged four homicides.
“You don’t want to live somewhere where you do not feel safe,” Taylor said. “You don’t want to drive down the street and not feel safe. Nobody wants to feel that way. It hurts me when it hurts them in this magnitude.
“Violence in any part of the city affects our city as a collective, so it is a unified approach that we have to have here. Black, white, Republican, Democrat, it doesn’t matter. It takes all of us getting on board to build a strong city. It’s not just a one fix-all answer, it’s a multilayered answer when it comes to this.”
The next Shreveport City Council meeting is set for March 23.
