Severe weather possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We continue to track potential severe weather that is going to be moving through the ArkLaTex late tonight and especially on Wednesday. Due to risk for severe weather we have declared Wednesday to be a First Alert Weather Day. Throughout the day today we will see more cloud cover along with the isolated shower or thunderstorm. While an isolated strong storm is possible tonight, the real risk though is during the morning and early afternoon hours Wednesday. The possible severe storms should clear out later Wednesday and after these storms we should see tranquil weather heading into the weekend where temperatures slowly recover.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for another warm and slightly muggy day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are again around the 60 degree mark and will be moving up into the low 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day with the potential strong storm springing up during the later evening hours tonight.
The great potential for severe weather though will come during the morning and through the early afternoon hours on Wednesday. We are tracking a strong developing area of low pressure along with a cold front that will be sweeping through the region. Strong and severe thunderstorms will be developing along and just ahead of this frontal boundary. All severe threat types will be possible with these storms including the potential for some tornadoes. The severe weather potential will die down once the front moves through and we should be in the clear by the early evening hours Wednesday.
Looking ahead through the rest of the week, we are expecting cooler but also much more tranquil weather on the way. High temperatures the rest of the week will range from around 60 to the mid and upper 60s for the region. You should also expect a decent amount of sunshine on the way for the region. Your weekend forecast is looking great with high temperatures that should be able to make it back into the low 70s by Sunday.
In the meantime, please prepare for the potential of severe weather tonight and Wednesday morning. Have a great Tuesday!
