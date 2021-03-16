Severe weather possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We continue to track potential severe weather that is going to be moving through the ArkLaTex late tonight and especially on Wednesday. Due to risk for severe weather we have declared Wednesday to be a First Alert Weather Day. Throughout the day today we will see more cloud cover along with the isolated shower or thunderstorm. While an isolated strong storm is possible tonight, the real risk though is during the morning and early afternoon hours Wednesday. The possible severe storms should clear out later Wednesday and after these storms we should see tranquil weather heading into the weekend where temperatures slowly recover.