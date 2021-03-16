Parents should expect new traffic pattern at Benton Elementary after Spring Break

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Parents dropping off and pickup up students from Benton Elementary should notice a new, more convenient traffic pattern once classes resume after Spring Break.
Workers with the Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department are applying a new surface to Roby Lane, which exits onto Highway 162 on the west side of the school. The goal of the project is to reduce backups during the mornings and afternoons when students are being dropped off and picked up.
“Our plans are to make the east entrance of the student pickup area one-way, and allow traffic to exit on a much improved Roby Lane to the west of the school,” Bossier Parish engineer, Butch Ford, said. “We’re starting the project where the entrance lanes join Roby behind the school.”
Crews started the work Monday, March 15 while students are out on Spring Break. Work on the project should be completed by the time school reopens after the break, weather permitting.
“Every morning and afternoon, LA 162 is practically shut down because of the traffic on the east side when vehicles enter and exit at the school,” Ford said. “We believe allowing parents to move in one direction will expedite traffic and eliminate much of the congestion.”
