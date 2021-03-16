NSU to hold grand opening, ribbon cutting for esports venue

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Northwestern State University will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new esports venue.
The open house will begin at 10 a.m. on March 19 in room 122 of the Sylvan Friedman Student Union (the former campus bookstore). A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10:30 am.
The public is invited to tour the venue, check out the games, and learn more about NSU e-sports.
“The NSU esports arena is home to one of the largest gaming experiences in the state,” reads a news release from NSU. “The 3,500 square-foot lounge holds 24 fully-equipped computers, multiple consoles and plenty of room for students to dive headfirst into a wide array of gaming worlds. The space is designed with the students in mind and made for both competitive and recreational gaming.”
The university is one of the newest members of the National Association of College Esports, a non-profit association.
