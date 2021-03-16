Natchitoches officials say they cannot adjust water bills due to leaks caused by winter storms

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches announced Tuesday, March 16 that while it cannot make adjustments on customers’ bills due to water leaks during the severe winter weather in February, they can set up payment plans for customers.
The city says per the attorney general’s office, government agencies are not allowed to make adjustments on utility bills regarding water leaks.
During the severe winter storms, many customers experienced burst pipes, leading to water leaks. Those who experienced these issues will likely see higher than normal bills. The city released the following statement about the issue:
“We understand this is frustrating for our customers, but ask for your patience and understanding as we work to implement the payment plan process to assist in these situations. We also ask our customers to analyze their bill each month and notify us immediately if your monthly usage changes. You may have a leak and not know it. If you suspect you have a leak, please contact the Utility Service Center and an employee will be dispatched to assist you. If the leak is determined to be on your side of the meter, you will need to contact a plumber of your choosing to fix the leak.”
Any customer who is unable to pay their bill in full should call the Utility Service Center at 318-357-3830 or visit the office at 806 Second St. to set up a payment plan.
