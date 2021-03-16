Natchitoches officials say they cannot adjust water bills due to leaks caused by winter storms

“We understand this is frustrating for our customers, but ask for your patience and understanding as we work to implement the payment plan process to assist in these situations. We also ask our customers to analyze their bill each month and notify us immediately if your monthly usage changes. You may have a leak and not know it. If you suspect you have a leak, please contact the Utility Service Center and an employee will be dispatched to assist you. If the leak is determined to be on your side of the meter, you will need to contact a plumber of your choosing to fix the leak.”