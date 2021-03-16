Man shot in his face on Peach Street, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 9:04 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Peach Street.
Police told KSLA News 12 that a man had been shot in his face but his condition was not life-threatening.
He has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
Authorities have released no information about a possible suspect.
They urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for certain crimes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
