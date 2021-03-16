Man shot in his face on Peach Street, police say

By KSLA Staff | March 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 11:29 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 9:04 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Peach Street.

Police told KSLA News 12 that a man had been shot in his face but his condition was not life-threatening.

He has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

Authorities have released no information about a possible suspect.

They urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for certain crimes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

