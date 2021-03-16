Man fighting for his life after he, another man are shot on Sugarleaf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back, authorities said.
And another man sustained a gunshot wound to one of his ankles in the same shooting at 9:41 p.m. Monday in Shreveport, police added.
The men, both in their 20s, were driven to Shreveport Fire Station 9 in the 7000 block of St. Vincent Avenue by the mother of one of the victims.
The wounded men then were taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.
Police said it was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred.
But it happened shortly after authorities got a call about gunfire that damaged a house off Sugarleaf Trail, which is immediately north of the Inner Loop Expressway in the city’s Lynbrook subdivision.
Investigators later said they found evidence of gunfire that damaged three houses in the 600 block of Sugarleaf.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
