First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk increases Tuesday night into Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk increases Tuesday night into Wednesday
Futuretrack at Noon Wednesday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | March 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 3:24 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday night through mid-afternoon Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day across the ArkLaTex. Storms will be capable of producing all types of severe weather including damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes.

The latest severe weather outlook has been increased to a ‘Slight’ risk or 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 for the overnight hours.

Latest severe weather outlook through Tuesday night
Latest severe weather outlook through Tuesday night (Source: KSLA)

Only isolated storm development is expected tonight. Futuretrack at 11pm Tuesday evening only shows 1 or 2 storms in the area.

Futuretrack at 11pm Tuesday evening
Futuretrack at 11pm Tuesday evening (Source: KSLA)

Hail is the most likely severe weather threat, but damaging wind and a tornado are also possible.

Storm threats for Tuesday night
Storm threats for Tuesday night (Source: KSLA)

On Wednesday the severe weather threat will ramp up even more with more widespread coverage of storms expected. Much of the ArkLaTex is now under an ‘Enhanced’ risk or 3 on a scale of 1-5.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

Storms may start pushing into the area around sunrise.

Futuretrack at 7am Wednesday
Futuretrack at 7am Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

Strong to severe storms are possible through mid-afternoon, but should be pushing away from the ArkLaTex after then.

Futuretrack at 2pm Wednesday
Futuretrack at 2pm Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

Once again, all types of severe weather look possible. Damaging wind and hail are the greatest threat, but tornadoes are also possible.

Storm threats for Wednesday
Storm threats for Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

Severe weather looks possible across the northern and western ArkLaTex between 6am and 9am. Areas around Shreveport, north to Magnolia, AR and southward toward Center, TX can expect the possibility of severe weather between 8am and 1pm. The eastern ArkLaTex can expect the strongest storms moving through between 1pm and 4pm.

Timeline for severe weather across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday
Timeline for severe weather across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on the latest severe weather potential. Here’s how you can stay First Alert to the latest forecast details:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.