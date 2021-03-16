First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk increases Tuesday night into Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday night through mid-afternoon Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day across the ArkLaTex. Storms will be capable of producing all types of severe weather including damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes.
The latest severe weather outlook has been increased to a ‘Slight’ risk or 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 for the overnight hours.
Only isolated storm development is expected tonight. Futuretrack at 11pm Tuesday evening only shows 1 or 2 storms in the area.
Hail is the most likely severe weather threat, but damaging wind and a tornado are also possible.
On Wednesday the severe weather threat will ramp up even more with more widespread coverage of storms expected. Much of the ArkLaTex is now under an ‘Enhanced’ risk or 3 on a scale of 1-5.
Storms may start pushing into the area around sunrise.
Strong to severe storms are possible through mid-afternoon, but should be pushing away from the ArkLaTex after then.
Once again, all types of severe weather look possible. Damaging wind and hail are the greatest threat, but tornadoes are also possible.
Severe weather looks possible across the northern and western ArkLaTex between 6am and 9am. Areas around Shreveport, north to Magnolia, AR and southward toward Center, TX can expect the possibility of severe weather between 8am and 1pm. The eastern ArkLaTex can expect the strongest storms moving through between 1pm and 4pm.
