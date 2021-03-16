Family of Tommie McGlothen Jr. files lawsuit against police chief, officers involved in man’s 2020 death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man who died while in the custody of Shreveport police officers in 2020 has now filed a lawsuit against the city, chief of police, and the four officers involved in the man’s death.
Tommie McGlothen Jr. died April 5, 2020 after being beaten and tased by officers. His family, along with their attorney, James Carter of The Cochran Law Firm, has filed a lawsuit against Shreveport Chief of Police Ben Raymond and the four officers involved: Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare.
RELATED VIDEO:
The four officers were indicted in connection with McGlothen’s death and charged with negligent homicide, as well as malfeasance in office.
Carter and the family plan to hold a news conference Tuesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse on Texas Street.
Back in October of 2020, the city was served with a $25 million settlement demand. The family’s attorney says the city did not respond to their demand letter. Back when the demand letter was sent, the family’s attorney promised to file suit if they did not receive a response. If a settlement cannot be reached, the case will go to trial.
MORE RELATED VIDEO:
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.