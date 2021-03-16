Elm Grove man arrested for alleged sexual contact with a juvenile

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested for having alleged sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13.
Calvin Campbell, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree rape on Monday, March 15.
He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility for booking where he faces a $700,000 bond.
Sheriff Whittington and his team of investigators encourage anyone who may have been the victim of any sexual crime, whether as a juvenile or adult, to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office anytime at (318) 965-2203.
