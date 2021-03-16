Elm Grove man arrested for alleged sexual contact with a juvenile

Elm Grove man arrested for alleged sexual contact with a juvenile
(Source: WALB)
By Daffney Dawson | March 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 4:23 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested for having alleged sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13.

Calvin Campbell, 42.
Calvin Campbell, 42. (Source: BPSO)

Calvin Campbell, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree rape on Monday, March 15.

He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility for booking where he faces a $700,000 bond.

Sheriff Whittington and his team of investigators encourage anyone who may have been the victim of any sexual crime, whether as a juvenile or adult, to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office anytime at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.