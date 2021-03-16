Arkansas police asking for drivers to slow down

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Five neighboring statewide law enforcement agencies are sending out a unified message urging drivers to slow down and possibly save lives.
Motorists are driving at a higher rate of speed. Leaders with the Arkansas State Police say last year speeding violations were up 89% from the year before.
Matt Jones pulled over at a rest area in Texas after driving through the state of Arkansas.
“I’ll be doing the speed limit and people come blowing by,” said Jones.
Arkansas is joining five other states in Region 7 of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urging drivers to slow down.
Officials say the substantial increase in speeding violations began during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With excess speed comes a greater risk of serious or fatal accidents and driving 10 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit will increase the odds of a crash or speeding ticket,” said Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police.
Motorist Rick Orneles from Texas also made the drive through Arkansas today.
“The roads were not too bad. People maybe were driving a little quick because the speed limit is a little higher than it is in Texas at 75, but it wasn’t too bad,” said Orneles.
Other states joining Arkansas in asking drivers to slow their speed include Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
