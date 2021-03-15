‘You are my hero’ WR Michael Thomas writes emotional message after Drew Brees announces retirement

I’m going to miss you. I’m going to miss us taking over drives to help lead the team to victory. It felt like it was all in slow motion when we were clocking. Man, I’m sad it has to come to an end. You are just so special to me. You allowed me to feel a part of something bigger than myself. We took each other to levels I believe only we could have taken each other too. Your mindset and speeches you gave us as your teammates, every last one of them were special in their own way. You consistency was one of the most impressive things about you man. Some people are just built to play this game and without a question you are one of them. You’re an icon worldwide, but your my brother everyday. I love you and appreciate you.”