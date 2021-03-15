What to expect after registering for FEMA aid following Feb. winter storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):
If you were affected by the winter storm from Feb. 11 to 19 and you live in Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn parishes, you may be eligible for FEMA help.
Assistance provided by FEMA for homeowners and renters can include grants for rent and repairs to make their primary home habitable. It can also help other serious disaster-related needs like replacing essential household items, medical and dental expenses and funeral and burial costs.
Survivors should file insurance claims at the same time as they apply to FEMA. Save yourself time; if you have insurance, you must file a claim immediately.
If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA by either going online to disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or by calling the Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
Information that you need to have when you register includes:
- Address of the damaged primary dwelling;
- Current mailing address;
- Current telephone number;
- Insurance information;
- Total household annual income;
- Social Security number or the SSN of a minor child in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, Non-Citizen National or Qualified Alien;
- Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA can directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and
- A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.
When applying for assistance, you will receive a nine-digit registration number that can be used for reference when corresponding with FEMA.
If survivors are contacted by the SBA regarding a low-interest disaster loan application, it is important to complete and submit it as soon as possible. Returning the application does not obligate the survivor to accept an SBA loan. However, submitting a completed application is necessary to be considered for other forms of disaster assistance from FEMA.
U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans are available for:
- Businesses of any size and nonprofits for up to $2 million for property damage.
- For small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most nonprofits: up to $2 million for working capital needs even if they had no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working-capital needs.
- For homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence.
- For homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.
Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.
If you had minimal damage and can live in your home, you will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection when applying to FEMA. If you find significant disaster-caused damage after you apply to FEMA, you can request an inspection.
Part of the FEMA disaster assistance registration process includes providing a call-back phone number for FEMA to contact you to set up a home inspection and to obtain other required information.
Applicants using a relay service such as your videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel, should provide a specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you, and you should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
If you have any questions, you can always call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
For the latest information on Louisiana winter storms, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4590. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.
