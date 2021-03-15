2 Shreveport natives earn Grammys

By KSLA Staff | March 14, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 10:06 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Grammy Awards were presented Sunday night to two artists with roots in Shreveport.

The Grammy for best jazz instrumental album was earned by Shreveport native Brian Blade for his work with Philadelphia native Christian McBride and the late Chick Corea on the live album “Trilogy 2″.

And the award for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella went to jazz pianist and composer John Beasley, who also is a Shreveport native, for “Donna Lee.”

