Senate passes bill to fund research of minority health disparities, Sen. Cassidy announces

WASHINGTON (KSLA) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bill to help fund the study of health disparities among minority communities, Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD announced Monday, March 15.
The John Lewis National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Endowment Revitalization Act was introduced by U.S. Sens. Cassidy (R-La.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) back in February. The legislation aims to increase investments in schools conducting research into minority health disparities.
“The legislation increases investment in schools conducting critical research into health disparities among minorities. This is the data we need to move forward with solutions we know will work to improve health outcomes in underserved communities,” said Sen. Cassidy. “Universities like Xavier in Louisiana are doing great research in this area. This legislation supports their efforts.”
U.S. Representatives Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) and Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) introduced the companion legislation in the House.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.