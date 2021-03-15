Residents meet with congressman about cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline project

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Even though President Joe Biden has been in office for only just more than two months, the effects of his energy policies already have some in the ArkLaTex asking for relief.
“When they canceled the Keystone pipeline, they may as well have reached in my pocket and took out $150,000,” Neal Crabtree said.
The Miller County, Ark., man that we met earlier this year told us he lost his job after the Biden administration revoked the existing presidential permit for the Keystone XL, thus halting work on the pipeline extension.
On Monday, Crabtree and others made their concerns known to Congressman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.
“We are trying to get the message out about the Biden administration’s attack on the industry as a whole, not just the Keystone pipeline workers,” Crabtree said.
The Keystone pipeline is designed to transport oil from Canada to the southern part of the United States.
“Anybody that knows about pipelines knows that it’s the most efficient and effective way to transport oil and gas products,” Westerman said.
The congressman met with a group of people directly affected by the Biden administration’s decision to stop work on the Keystone pipeline. Participants expressed concerns about jobs lost but also about the increasing price of energy, which they attribute to the president’s decision.
“I think people realize that the goal of the administration is to weaponize the law so these fossil fuel projects get canceled,” Westerman said. “And at the end of the day, it’s going to be the workers and consumers who suffer from that.”
The congressman told KSLA News 12 that we should use the energy we’ve got in the most friendly and environmental way we can while new technology is developed.
“I believe in American innovation, that we will come up with ways to make cleaner energy just like we’ve done with natural gas.”
