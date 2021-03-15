Rain and storms with a severe weather risk beginning Tuesday night

It does not sound bad so far, but things will be getting worse after sunset. Winds will be picking up and the rain moves in. There is a Marginal risk for severe weather for much of the ArkLaTex and a Slight risk for portions near I-30. This goes up to a level 2 on a scale of 1-5. Mostly all we can expect is strong to damaging winds and maybe some hail. Most of these storms will occur overnight.