Rain and storms with a severe weather risk beginning Tuesday night

(KSLA) - The weather will be getting worse for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front moves through with strong to severe storms. All forms of severe weather are possible by Wednesday.
This evening will be dry with no rain. The clouds will be on the increase though. It will still be nice enough for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s and upper 60s. Good news is that the winds will also be on the decrease.
Overnight, it will continue to be cloudy with not many peeks between the clouds. There could maybe be a brief shower pass over, but most of the viewing area will remain dry. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s near I-30 and closer to the mid 50s along and south of I-20.
Tuesday will be dry for the most part. It will be cloudy with maybe a quick shower. I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s by the afternoon.
It does not sound bad so far, but things will be getting worse after sunset. Winds will be picking up and the rain moves in. There is a Marginal risk for severe weather for much of the ArkLaTex and a Slight risk for portions near I-30. This goes up to a level 2 on a scale of 1-5. Mostly all we can expect is strong to damaging winds and maybe some hail. Most of these storms will occur overnight.
Wednesday will have the worst of the weather in the morning. Most of you will be under a Slight risk for severe weather, which is level 2. I suspect that it may increase to an Enhanced risk as we get closer. That would be a level 3. All forms of severe weather will be possible this go around. Damaging winds are most likely, but also some tornadoes are possible along with hail.
Make sure you are following the KSLA First Alert Weather Team for updates as we get closer.
By Thursday, I believe the rain will be gone with a few wrap-around clouds. So, by the afternoon, the clouds may start to move away, and we’ll get some sunshine. Temperatures will only heat up to the mid 60s, so it will be cooler.
Friday and on through the weekend should have some great weather! We will be dry for one reason, but also the sunshine will be out shining some more and temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s. Some of you might get up to the 70s. It will be a very nice weekend.
Have a great week, and stay aware of the incoming storms!
