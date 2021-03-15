Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport planned for 2021, now accepting applications

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is now accepting applications for this year’s Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport event.
The deadline for applications in March 31. To fill out an application, click here.
Beginning in 1992, PYHOS is an annual program that provides new paint and minor exterior repairs to low-income elderly and or disabled citizens in Shreveport, according to the program’s Facebook page.
Typically the event is held every year on one day — usually the third Saturday in May. In the past, as many as 50 to 75 homes receive a fresh coat of paint.
Homeowners also receive smoke detectors and deadbolt locks free of charge.
Last year’s PYHOS event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 40 homes were painted by professional contractors, according to a news release.
For more information, visit the PYHOS page here or call the Department of Community Development’s Bureau of Housing & Business Development at (318) 673-7551, or Marcia Nelson, Program Coordinator at (318) 673-7528.
