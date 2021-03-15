Increasing severe weather potential Tuesday night and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying the great weather until the rain and thunderstorms moved in Sunday afternoon. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking the increasing potential of significant severe weather that could be on the way for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This is going to be the result of developing strong area of low pressure moving out onto the southern plains Tuesday. All threat types of severe weather will be possible and this will need to be watched very closely. Behind the storm system we are tracking much cooler weather as we head towards next weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses and dress comfortably as we are expecting a warm as a sunny Monday. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning behind the front that came through yesterday, but quickly will be moving up through the upper 70s to around the 80 degree mark this afternoon. While cloud cover will be around this morning sunshine will quickly move in during the morning hours and will continue throughout the day.
After a great start to the week today our weather will quickly move downhill on Tuesday. We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day out ahead of the main area of low pressure taking shape off to our west. Beginning during the afternoon and continuing through Wednesday morning we are tracking the increasing potential for strong and severe thunderstorms. Unlike Sunday, it appears the atmospheric environment will be much more conducive for severe weather, including tornadoes. Strong and severe thunderstorms appears most likely from 10 PM through noon Wednesday. You should start making a severe weather plan now before the storm reach the viewing area.
Looking ahead through the rest of the week and into the week we are tracking cooler and more tranquil weather on the way for the region. Temperatures Thursday through Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s. Even though we will see cooler temperatures we are expecting sunny skies to be a mainstay after Wednesday. Your weekend forecast is looking beautiful even with slightly cooler temperatures and Sunday should see our highs getting back towards 70.
In the meantime, prepare now for severe weather Tuesday night and Wednesday. Have a great week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.