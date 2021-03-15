Increasing severe weather potential Tuesday night and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying the great weather until the rain and thunderstorms moved in Sunday afternoon. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking the increasing potential of significant severe weather that could be on the way for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This is going to be the result of developing strong area of low pressure moving out onto the southern plains Tuesday. All threat types of severe weather will be possible and this will need to be watched very closely. Behind the storm system we are tracking much cooler weather as we head towards next weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.