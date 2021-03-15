DOUBLE THE FUN: State Fair of Louisiana announces spring and fall dates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Are you ready to return to the fair?
The State Fair of Louisiana has announced spring and fall dates for 2021.
For the Spring, the fair will be open from April 29 to May 9.
In the fall, the fair will be open starting on Oct. 28 through Nov. 14.
During the spring event, the following guidelines will be implemented, according to a news release:
- State Fair has modified its hours by opening at noon each weekday, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and closing at 10 p.m. every day.
- The Spring State Fair will be an 11 consecutive day run to include 2 weekends in lieu of the previous 14 days run over three weekends.
- The State Fair will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity based on total usable square footage allowing 11,841 people inside the fair at any one time.
- Masks/Face Coverings will be required for all participants and guests for the 2021 Spring State Fair in adherence with fair/festival guidance requirements at the time of opening.
- Temperature Checks for all employees and volunteers prior to starting their shift each day.
- Increased Sanitizer Stations throughout the State Fair.
- Guidance Signage at all entry points and throughout the State Fair.
- Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all high touch areas throughout the State Fair.
- PA Announcements on Outdoor PA System reminding guests of the guidelines to be followed at the 2021 Spring State Fair
