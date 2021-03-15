COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Texas on March 15

MARSHALL, La. (KSLA) - Texans between the ages of 50 and 64 are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
The vaccination expansion is the latest addition to the state’s phased vaccine rollout. Previously, the vaccine was limited to hospital and healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, teachers, child care workers, and those 16 and up with at least one chronic medical condition.
So far, according to state vaccination data, over 8.6 million doses of the vaccine have already gone into the arms of Texans, but only 2.8 million of the state’s 29 million people are fully vaccinated - around 10 percent.
But, even though a new wave of residents are able to be vaccinated for the virus, demand continues to outweigh supply.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview was designated by the state as a regional vaccination hub. Thirty thousand Texans have gotten a shot through this mega clinic, but registration is closed because of how fast vaccination supply is depleted.
“As of right now, we get between 35 hundred and four thousand vaccines a week, so that is a rate limiting factor for us,” said Todd Hancock, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System - Longview. “Hopefully, the increase in the number of manufacturers coming into the space, as well as the state expanding eligibility, will increase the number of actual vaccines that we get.”
Hancock continues to ask residents to be patient, as more doses of the vaccine becoming available in the weeks ahead.
“Your shot is coming, be patient and keep going to our website, we have to get everyone vaccinated,” he said. “We want to be part of the solution.”
The growing list of those eligible to access the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas comes less than one week after Governor Greg Abbott’s recent executive order went into effect — essentially eliminating all COVID-19 restrictions, including a mask mandate and limits on capacity in businesses.
