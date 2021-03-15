Byrd High football coach announces retirement after 23-year career

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A beloved high school football coach in Shreveport is announcing his retirement after a 23-year career.
CE Byrd High School announced on Facebook Monday, March 15 that Mike Suggs is retiring. In his 23 years at the school, Coach Suggs has won 167 games, the school says; no other high school football coach in Caddo or Bossier parishes has won more games at one school than Coach Suggs.
In the post, the school thanked the coach profusely, saying he has taught hundreds of young men how to play the game the right way, teaching them attention to detail, toughness, determination, and how to overcome adversity.
