Bossier City man arrested on nearly 200 child, animal pornography charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man was arrested Friday, March 12 on numerous charges for allegedly being in possession of pornographic images of children and images of animals and humans engaging in sexual acts.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says Travis Labonte, 41, is facing 186 counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal. Officials say he turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Labonte’s bond has been set at $1,150,000.
The investigation started in late February.
“Our team of detectives is steadfast in its resolve to capture these criminals who prey on young people,” said Sheriff Whittington. “These are heinous examples of crimes of depravity and deviancy. If you possess, transfer, or manufacture sexual images of children or of images involving sex acts between animals and humans, our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation. They will use best digital forensics’ tools available. You will be caught. You will be jailed.”
