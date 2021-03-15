Arkansas reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While the number of hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the daily number of deaths remains in the double digits.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported Sunday 326,943 total cases to date. That’s an increase from Saturday of 130 people.
The number of active cases fell 105 to 3,085.
The state also reported 5 fewer hospitalizations from the previous day to 243 total. The number of people of ventilators was unchanged.
However, the total deaths increased by 19 for a total of 5,474 people lost since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the state administered 6,122 more COVID-19 vaccines at hospitals, state long-term care facilities, pharmacies, and other health care providers.
The federal program administered another 2,189 vaccines.
So far, 844,783 vaccines have been administered.
