White Co. man fatally wounded in officer-involved shooting

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died Saturday night after state investigators say he pointed a shotgun at a police officer and a deputy.
According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. March 13 outside of a home in Austin.
Lonoke County sheriff’s deputies and Austin police had been searching for 24-year-old Dustin Black after he reportedly shot at a woman on Seminole Circle around 8 p.m.
The woman was not struck, ASP said.
After running away from the crime scene, ASP said he returned to the home two hours later still armed with a shotgun.
“A local police officer and a sheriff’s deputy gave repeated orders for Black to drop the gun,” ASP stated in a Sunday news release. “Black reportedly then raised the gun toward the law enforcement officers who fired their guns, wounding him.”
Neither of the officers was hurt.
Black received medical attention at the scene before being taken by ambulance to a North Little Rock hospital where he died at 11:33 p.m.
His body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.
Special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division are preparing an investigative case file that will be turned over to the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney who will determine if whether the use of deadly force by the officer and deputy was consistent with Arkansas law.
