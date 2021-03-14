Well-wishes flood social media as Drew Brees announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The memories, well-wishes, and words of inspiration flooded social media Sunday afternoon as players from around the NFL reacted to the news that Drew Brees would be hanging up his cleats.
Former Saints WR Lance Moore posted to Twitter calling the QB a legend.
The legend, my brotha @drewbrees.....respect!!
Defensive End Cam Jordan also took to social media calling Brees “Greatest Q B 1 Ever to touch the statline!”
Tampa Bay Bucs QB congratulated Brees on an incredible career thanking him for his inspiration on and off the field.
Even Saints NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons didn’t miss an opportunity for a harmless jab.
