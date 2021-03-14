SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
Police say the man walked into the Family Dollar store wearing a ski mask while carrying an empty bag and a semi-automatic gun.
The man demanded money from two cash registers before leaving the store.
An arrest has not been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.
