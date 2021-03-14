Shooting on Clanton Street leaves two dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday, March 13, just after 5:00 p.m.
The incident occurred at separate locations in the 1400 block of Clanton Street.
Officials say two people were shot. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other victim was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
There is no additional information at this time.
