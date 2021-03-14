Bride, businesses hopeful after difficulties planning wedding in pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One bride-to-be and a couple of businesses explain the pandemic has thrown obstacles, but 2021 is looking up for the wedding industry.
On Saturday, the Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo was held at the Red Wolf Convention Center. The event was canceled last year, but several brides say they are making up for lost time.
“It’s been incredibly difficult to plan our wedding during the pandemic because there’s a lot of people from out of town that would like to come,” said bride-to-be Allie Hooks.
Hooks is getting married in July. Though she’s thankful event restrictions are loosening and it’s easier to have a wedding in 2021, she’s still struggling to find the right venue.
“For me, I would say finding a place that would accommodate a lot of guests during the pandemic, and we both come from very big families, so it’s incredibly hard,” said Hooks.
Businesses have also had a rough time.
“We struggled, and we did not get any help because we did not have any employees. We’re just family-owned, so that was a struggle,” said Marilyn Cherry, owner of Cherry Farms event center.
Cherry said they made no money for months.
“We had two and a half months there where we didn’t get to have any, so there were some of them that canceled then and some of them that we double-booked during the summer,” said Cherry.
She added it was very hard in the beginning, but they were able to get through with the loyalty of their customers.
The pandemic also brought new attitudes from customers.
“They definitely have a budget now, and they are really interested in their dress now more than anything,” said Jessica Southard, owner of Jessica’s Bridal and Formal
Southard has seen a mix of people being more budget-conscious and some people buying more extravagant gowns.
“Due to the COVID and everything, a lot of people are making an extreme difference in just what they look like,” said Southard.
Despite this, most businesses remain hopeful that 2021 seems to be promising for the industry especially with the vaccine becoming more available.
