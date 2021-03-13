Two Harrison County men sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, two Harrison County men have been sentenced to prison for federal drug trafficking and firearms crimes.
Armando Ivan De La Torre, a.k.a. “Poncho,” pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use and carrying of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. De La Torre was sentenced to 190 months in federal prison on Friday, March 12 by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
Judge Gilstrap also sentenced Martin Lopez to 84 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
“Interagency cooperation between federal, state, and local agencies is essential in achieving our mission of dismantling drug trafficking organizations—from top to bottom—and disrupting the flow of drug-related crime and violence into our communities,” said acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Those involved in this investigation serve as an example of how that cooperation brings about shared success.”
According to information presented in court, both men were members of an organization responsible for importing large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico and distributing it in Marshall. The ring operated as both direct seller of methamphetamine, as well as a source-of-supply to other drug dealers.
On Feb. 19, 2020, De La Torre and Lopez were indicted by a federal grand jury along with seven other co-conspirators. They were charged with violations of federal drug trafficking laws.
