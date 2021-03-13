Happy Belly’s reopens months after car crash damages building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A well-known Italian ice shop in Shreveport is eager to welcome its customers back after being closed since October.
It wasn’t the coronavirus pandemic that caused Happy Belly’s to close its doors, but a car crashing through the pillars supporting its drive-thru awning.
“We had a construction company that rebuilt all the pillars of support,” co-owner Tim McMurray said. “There were some stress cracks they had to repair. There was some electrical damage. It actually shorted out our machines, had get new ones.”
Luckily, he said insurance covered most costs associated with the damage.
While the business was closed down, the owners spent time taking their Happy Belly’s trailer around to various locations so locals could still get their Italian ice fix.
“It’s like riding a bike,” McMurray explained. “You’re apprehensive at first, but after you get back on it, you’re like, ‘oh, this is kind of nice.’”
Construction began in January to repair the drive-thru, with the business officially reopening at noon on Saturday, March 13.
However, McMurray said the most important, fulfilling thing, is getting back to serving their customers.
