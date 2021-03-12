UL Lafayette tries to make fall semester ‘as close to normal as we can be’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is planning for a mostly face-to-face instruction in the Fall 2021 semester.
In a letter to the campus community on Thursday, UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie praised students, faculty, and staff members for helping to “create a consistently safe living, learning, and working environment over the past 12 months” in response to COVID-19.
“Your diligence, coupled with the increasing availability of vaccines, enables us to expect that campus life in the Fall 2021 semester will look, feel and be much as it was before the pandemic,” Savoie announced.
As a result, the university plans to offer more in-person course options in the fall.
This comes as the university nears the anniversary of its transition to remote learning in the Spring 2020 semester. And while some courses have continued to be offered face-to-face, most have been either online, virtual, or a combination of remote learning and in-person instruction.
Savoie added that the university’s plans for fall would continue to adjust based on circumstances, “It is our intention to be as close to normal as we can be when the fall semester begins, though we will continue to follow the advice and guidance of local, state and national health authorities. As that guidance and other protocols change between now and then, we will make appropriate adjustments. Your health and well-being remain paramount, as they’ve been throughout the past year.”
Fall semester classes will begin on Aug. 23 with fall advising and registration starting this month.
For now, the university is asking students and employees to participate in on-campus COVID-19 testing and, when possible, to receive vaccinations.
“Your participation in both will help ensure the continued safety of your fellow students, faculty, and staff members. That, in turn, will solidify our confidence that we have done all we can to protect everyone who is on campus now and those who return to campus in the fall,” Savoie said.
You can read Dr. Savoie’s full message to the University HERE.
