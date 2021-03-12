Two people injured in shooting near Stoner Hill neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon in Shreveport.
According to dispatch records, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Merrick Street near Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.
Around eight police units initially responded.
This is the fourth shooting in Shreveport in less than two days.
Information is limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.
