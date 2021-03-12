Two people injured in shooting near Stoner Hill neighborhood

Two people injured in shooting near Stoner Hill neighborhood
Merrick Street shooting. (Source: Scott Pace)
By Rachael Thomas | March 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 12:32 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon in Shreveport.

According to dispatch records, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Merrick Street near Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

Shooting on Merrick Street in Shreveport.
Shooting on Merrick Street in Shreveport. (Source: Scott Pace)

Around eight police units initially responded.

This is the fourth shooting in Shreveport in less than two days.

Shooting on Merrick Street in Shreveport.
Shooting on Merrick Street in Shreveport. (Source: Scott Pace)
Two people injured in Merrick Street shooting.
Two people injured in Merrick Street shooting. (Source: Scott Pace)

RELATED>>> SPD investigating three overnight shootings, 1 fatal

Information is limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.