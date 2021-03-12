Tom Bowen introduced as Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tom Bowen was introduced Thursday morning as the new Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics.
He spent 2012 to 2019 as the Memphis AD, guiding the Tigers from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. Bowen spent Wednesday meeting with the student-athletes and coaches. His goal with the Red Wolves is to create a Culture of Champions.
“Graduate 100 percent of our student athletes and compete,” Bowen said. “I have a saying, I said it to the student-athletes last night: My goal is to have a diploma on one hand and a championship ring on the other. And to me, that’s the only goal right now that’s tangible and in its simplest form. How to get there takes a lot of work, a lot of grind, a lot of engagement. Lot of sacrifice. It’s true. You become a champion through what you do to prepare for the opportunity. You just don’t walk out and say, hey we’re champions. A culture of champions produces winning. The dynamic at play is to create a culture where the confidence is among the coaches, the assistants, the medicine, the training room, the strength room, the weight room. It’s in the student body, it’s in the faculty, it’s a part of everything about us.”
Bowen was also part of signing the deal to resume the Arkansas State/Memphis football series. His connections with Red Wolves predecessor Terry Mohajir don’t stop there.
“First call I got was from Terry Mohajir, who told me he was going to the University of Central Florida, " Bowen added. “And said, ‘You gotta look at this, this is great! You’ll love it there! Understand that Terry Mohajir and I are very close colleagues and very close personal friends. And I have been on this campus many times and have seen the amazing and unbelievable trajectory and change that’s taken place at Arkansas State University under Terry Mohajir. I am honored to follow him as the Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics. And his legacy will live forever for what he’s done, which is build a bedrock of tremendous opportunity and success and facilities and program and strategy that I am excited to continue to build upon.”
You can watch the entire press conference above.
