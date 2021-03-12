SPD investigating three overnight shootings, 1 fatal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about three shootings that left one man dead and three others injured late Thursday night.
Officers were first called at 9:30 p.m. to an armed robbery on March 11 in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue at the RaceWay gas station.
The victim told police he was hanging out at the gas station with their friends showing off guns.
Another person pulled a gun and demanded they give up theirs. Eventually, during the incident, the victim was shot, and the gunman fled the scene in a black Tahoe.
The victim is in serious but stable condition, according to Shreveport police.
Police have not made an arrest in this incident, and do not have a description of the gunman.
The next call came in just before 11 a.m. to the 5800 block of W. Canal Street. That’s in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.
Witnesses told police they were standing outside of a home when shots were fired from a gray vehicle. One man was hit in the chest and died at the scene. Another man was shot in the hip.
He was taken to a Shreveport hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police do not have a description of the gunmen at this time. No arrests have been made.
Not long after, just before midnight, another shooting was reported near the intersection of Hardy and Hassett.
The victim told police he was riding in his friend’s vehicle when they noticed they were followed by a white truck.
They stopped at Atkins Park in the 3800 block of Hardy Street, according to police, an altercation began with a person in the white truck. At some point, the victim was shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital, where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with any information about any of these shootings are urged to to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.