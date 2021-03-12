SPD cracking down on cruising as weather warms up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is targeting cruising around the city.
In the past, cruising has been known to lead to traffic issues.
“We continuously run operations to address cruising in various hotspots. We address by traffic citations, vehicle impounds, and even arrests when it is warranted,” said SPD spokesperson, Sgt. Glen Heckard.
Many in Shreveport say in particular, Clyde Fant Parkway is a problem spot for drag racing too. A number of citizens think the problem needs to be addressed.
