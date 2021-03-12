Shreveport man to serve 170 years in prison for sex crimes against juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Kevin Tramell Gaines, Sr. has been sentenced to a total of 170 years in prison by District Judge Donald Hathaway, Jr. for sex crimes against juveniles.
Gaines was found guilty on March 5 in a bench trial. He was convicted on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of pornography involving juveniles.
Gaines was sentenced to 50 years at hard labor on each of the three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. He was also sentenced to 20 years at hard labor for the single count of pornography involving juveniles, along with a $10,000 fine.
Judge Hathaway ordered the sentences to be served consecutively. The total of 170 years is to be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Before determining Gaines’ guilt, Judge Hathaway heard from 10 state witnesses, including three child victims and two defense witnesses.
