Shreveport experiences violent couple of days; city leaders focus on fighting crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There were multiple shootings in Shreveport the week of March 8.
Sgt. Glen Heckard with the Shreveport Police Department says so far in 2021, there have been 17 homicides, with 74 total reported in 2020.
Shreveport officials are now talking about various initiatives in place to help combat these violent crimes.
SHOOTINGS IN LAST 48 HOURS
In particular, a pastor from Lafayette has partnered with the Shreveport Volunteer Network to host an event Sunday, March 14 called The Funeral is Cancelled. The goal is to show a live depiction of a homicide in order to bring awareness to the community.
