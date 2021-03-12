318 Restaurant Week kicks off March 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 318 Restaurant Week is back March 15 through 20.
The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau launched the initiative back in 2016 to inspire locals and visitors to try all the amazing, locally-owned restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Every day starting Monday, March 15, restaurants involved will have promotional pricing, special menu items, and one-night-only dining experiences.
