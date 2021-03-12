Nacogdoches Rodeo and Steer Show to go on with restrictions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID-19 fallout continues to impact the Nacogdoches Pro-Rodeo and Steer Show. But unlike last year, planners won’t be thrown off by sudden changes in pandemic rules.
Expo director Anita Scott had to wait a full year to celebrate last year’s 40th anniversary for the rodeo.
With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, county commissioners voted to cancel the event.
“Talk about a punch in the gut,” recalled Scott.
This year Scott is back in the saddle after the go ahead to plan for this year’s PRCA rodeo happening March 25 thru the 27th. Months out from the event, planners worked on ways to enforce social distancing and a 50% occupancy rate.
“So when you come to the rodeo you’re going to see red x’s, starting with row A. It will be marked out. That means do not sit on those bleachers where you see the red x,” instructed Scott.
Arrangements were made for online-only reserved ticket sales.
Then just two weeks from out of the chute, the governor frees up events to 100% capacity.
County Judge Greg Sowell is playing it safe.
“A lot of people have made their purchases based on these seating arrangements of the reserved seats for social distancing, so we have to continue on the way we are with that,” explained Sowell.
Safety measures remain in place. A vendor donated a pallet of hand sanitizer. Masks will be encouraged.
Rodeo-goers are asked to use common sense and leave the risks to the contestants.
The Nacogdoches Pro-Rodeo and Steer Show is a benefit for the Nacogdoches Jaycees. You can find a link to buy tickets on our website www.ktre.com, just scroll down the homepage and click on the big red box or go to www.rodeoticket.com
