Mother confirms body is that of missing Southern student

UPDATE (Thurs., March 11 at 10:27 p.m.): The victim’s mother, Erica Jones, has confirmed that the body is that of missing Southern University nursing student Marquise Jones, 21.
ORIGINAL STORY
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spokesperson Gary Sheets confirmed that the NOPD is investigating an unclassified death involving an unidentified male found in Lake Pontchartrain this evening.
The body recovered by members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Land, Air, and Sea Emergency Rescue Division (LASER) around 3:16 p.m.
The investigation is currently being conducted by the NOPD Third District, Sheets said.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Rivarde confirmed earlier this evening that they were the first to respond on the scene.
Rivarde said that a boater spotted the body floating in the water when they were out crabbing.
JPSO recovered the victim using boats and onto land at the Bonnabel Boat Launch.
The discovery was made near the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson and it was determined that the case would be turned over to the NOPD to lead the investigation, Rivarde said.
No other details are available at this time.
